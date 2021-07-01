New month, new laws

SPRINGFIELD – The Democrat-controlled Illinois General Assembly approved 665 bills this legislative session with the vast majority awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.

But, Pritzker has signed 42 bills into law. A handful of those will take effect Jan. 1, 2022, but most went into effect immediately upon signing or will take effect on Thursday. Here are some notable new laws in effect now that Illinoisans should know:

School funding — The state's $42.3 billion budget allocates $9.2 billion for kindergarten through grade 12 public schools. It includes an additional $350 million as called for under the state's evidence-based funding model. The increase was initially left out of Pritzker's budget, but better-than-expected revenues allowed lawmakers to maintain the increased investment (Senate Bill 2800)

Election reform — With pandemic-related delays to U.S. Census redistricting numbers, lawmakers moved back the state's 2022 primary election from March 15 to June 28. The legislation also makes Election Day a state holiday, requires every county to have at least one universal voting center and allow people to be added to a permanent vote-by-mail list (SB825)

Vote-by-mail — Some pandemic-induced changes to voting for the 2020 general election such as vote-by-mail and curbside drop-off will now be permanent features of future elections (House Bill 1871)

State legislative redistricting — As they are tasked with doing every 10 years, lawmakers approved new district boundaries for the House and Senate. The Democrat-drawn maps, which utilized the Census' American Community Survey instead of waiting for the decennial census numbers that will arrive later this year, have been challenged in court by Republicans and some other groups (HB2777)

Supreme Court redistricting — The nine-person Court's district boundaries were successfully redrawn for the first time since the 1960s. Again, the map is being challenged by Republicans (SB642)

Police reform — There was no more controversial bill that passed than House Bill 3653, also known as the SAFE-T Act, which passed during the lame duck session back in January. The provisions ending cash bail and requiring all police to wear body cameras will not take effect until 2023 and 2025, respectively. But, as of Thursday, police will be required to render aid to the injured, intervene when a fellow officer is using excessive force and be limited in use of force. It also offers stricter guidelines for the decertification of officers and would allow people to file anonymous complaints of police misconduct (HB3653)

Payday loans — Lenders are now prohibited from charging more than 36 percent annual percentage rate on consumer loans. The average rate in Illinois was nearly 300 percent prior to the law's signing (SB1792)

Vaccine lottery — Tucked into the state's fiscal year 2022 budget is $10 million for a "vaccine lottery." All residents vaccinated by Thursday will be automatically entered into the contest. It includes $7 million in cash prizes to vaccinated adults that range from $100,000 to $1 million plus $3 million in scholarship awards to vaccinated youth (SB2800)

College athletes compensation — Effective Thursday, individuals will be allowed to financially benefit from his/her name, image and likeness such as through product endorsements, the signing of autographs or having their names appear in video games (SB2338)

COVID-19 emergency housing — Created guidelines for distributing more than $1 billion in federal stimulus funds for COVID-related housing relief. Also creates automatic sealing of evictions during the pandemic (SB2877)

Pretrial interest — Victims in personal injury and wrongful death cases will be allowed to collect interest from defendants from the time a lawsuit is filed. It is meant to incentivize settlement of these cases. It was supported by the trial lawyers and opposed by business groups (SB72)

Project labor — All casino applicants in the state are now required to enter into a project-labor agreement when seeking a new or renewed license (SB1360)

Crime victims’ compensation — Provides that a victim's criminal history or felony status shall not automatically prevent compensation to that victim or the victim's family. Extends the applicant's period for submitting requested information from 30 to 45 days and provides that a final award shall not exceed $45,000, an increase from $27,000, for a crime committed on or after Aug. 7, 2022 (HB3295)

Electronic signature — Provides that a contract, record or signature may not be denied legal effect or enforceability simply because it is in electronic form or an electronic record was used in its formation. It also provides that if a law requires a record to be in writing, an electronic record satisfies the law. (SB2176).

