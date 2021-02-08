 Skip to main content
New owner has ties to Busy Corner

GOODFIELD - It simmered on the back burner for a while, but Derek Vollmer’s recipe for a fruitful career is finally ready to serve. 

In 2007 as a 16-year-old, he was a dishwasher at the Busy Corner Restaurant. It was not a long commute to work, since he lived four miles east in Congerville. Vollmer spent some of his high school and college time as a prep cook and a line cook at the restaurant.  

“While working at Busy Corner, I developed a love for the business and the community,” Vollmer said. “Even before I went to college, I started pursuing with Randy a future opportunity to purchase it.”  

On New Year's Eve, Vollmer and his wife, Emily, purchased the eatery from Randy and Peg Selvey, who operated the restaurant for over four decades.

And it’s still a short commute to work for the Vollmers, as the couple and their three sons still reside in Congerville. Previously, Derek Vollmer was manager and later general manager of the eatery.

See full article on Feb. 11 Woodford County Journal newsstands

 

 

