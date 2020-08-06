Over 30 cases added in Woodford

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A total of 31 new coronavirus cases have popped up in Woodford County in the last week and a half. That brings the grand total to 108, which also included one death. Of the 108, 69 have recovered.

In LaSalle Co., 47 new cases were reported along with two deaths. Several additional cases occurred in McLean Co., which has seen 552 individuals test positive for the virus since March 19.

The LaSalle Co. Health Department reported a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s had succumbed to the virus, which raised the number of deaths to 20. On Monday, the county announced 47 new cases for a total of 557. The 47 ranged in ages from young children all the way to 90. Of the 557, 256 have covered.

The number of cases in Tazewell Co. increased by 22 to a total of 390. Of those, 226 have recovered.

