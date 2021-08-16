Overcoming adversity

EUREKA – At her 20-week ultrasound in summer of 2016, Kassi Guth and her husband, Brian, learned their baby girl would be born missing her left pelvis and left leg. Adalie, as they already had named her, would be “wrong,” Kassi Guth worried.

“But, the things I worried about when we first found out did not actually matter in the ways I thought they would,” commented Kassi. “It turns out that missing a leg is not actually ‘wrong’ at all. My thoughts about what her life would look like were wrong.”

Four-year-old Adalie is like every single other preschooler I ever met, her mother has pointed out. She was curious and into everything just like every toddler is. She met new milestones just like every infant does.

Currently, the child makes regular visits to Shriners Hospitals for Children in St. Louis, Mo., to monitor progress with her prosthetic leg.

