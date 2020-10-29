Parsons assists in bridge illumination

ROANOKE - A local company has helped brighten the Peoria landscape by bringing colorful lighting to the Murray Baker Bridge.

Parsons Manufacturing with plans west of Roanoke and Goodfield manufactured metal brackets that were mounted on the bridge to hold decorative lights. It was part of the Illinois Department of Transportation’s seven-month-long rehabilitation of the bridge, which carries Interstate 74 traffic over the Illinois River. The project is supposed to be completed this weekend.

“Parsons was contacted by Derek McCully, vice president of a local company in Toluca named KSA Lighting,” said Alan Knobeloch, a sales manager at Parsons. “While KSA provided the lights for the project, Parsons helped to design six different styles for a total of 318 brackets.”

Parsons laser cut, formed and welded the brackets from three sixteenths inch steel. The company also fabricated thread rod, angle iron and rubber gaskets so the brackets could be mounted to the bridge. In addition, the LED lighting system can be remotely programmed to produce various effects.