Property tax bills sent out

EUREKA – According to Woodford County treasurer Melissa Andrews, tax bills were mailed out this past Friday to all property owners. The first installment due date will be June 4 and the second is one Sept. 3. Taxes paid after the due date will be assessed a one and a half percent penalty per month. There is a penalty calculation chart on the payment coupons showing the amounts to pay, including penalty, if paid after the due date.

Tax bill images are now available to view and print on the county's website at www.woodford-county.org . Once there, click on “Taxes” in the lower portion of the home page and then click on “Woodford County Property Tax Search”. Any individual may search by parcel number, owner’s name or property address. View or print the tax bill by selecting “Tax Bill” from the list on the right.

Payment Options: Property owners have several options, all of which are listed on the back of the tax bill. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the health and safety of the tax payers and employees, other options should be considered beside paying in person. An individual can mail it to Woodford County Collector at 115 N. Main Street, Suite 105, Eureka, 61530. A second option is through the drive-up window at one of the local banks listed on the back of the tax bill. Another plan is to schedule an online bill pay with a specific bank. Taxes may also be paid with most major credit cards, debit cards, by e-Check either over the Internet by visiting www.woodford-county.org and clicking on ”click here to Pay Property Taxes” or by phone at 1 (877) 637-1395. There will be a convenience fee of two point 35 percent plus $1.50 per transaction fee for credit or debit card payments along with a $2.00 charge for e-Checks. Credit or debit card payments are not accepted for any in person visit.