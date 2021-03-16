 Skip to main content
Pumpkin seed snack popping up locally

HAVING A POW POW

IN A DISCUSSION - Cousins Zachary Zobrist (left) and Jeremy Zobrist (right) chat inside Top Fox Snacks in Congerville (Photo provided).

CONGERVILLE - A snack food grown locally is making its way to shelves in stores and family’s cupboards around the nation.

According to Zachary Zobrist, who is the sales director with Top Fox Snacks, pumpkin seeds are cultivated at Goodfield's Rock Creek Farms and processed by the business in located in town. It began in April of 2020.

“We just got the product into a bunch of grocery stores,” said Zobrist, who is a cousin of Top Fox Snacks founder and owner Jeremy Zobrist. "California produces a lot of nuts and seeds, like pistachios and almonds, and we ultimately see ourselves expanding in that market."

Those stores include Braker's Market just west of Eureka, as well as some on the West Coast.

See full article on March 18 Woodford County Journal newsstands

