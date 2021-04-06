 Skip to main content
R-B approves program

ROANOKE - Students in Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 will soon have more educational opportunities to take diverse classes remotely that are not offered as part of the curriculum.

Administrators are in the process of finalizing details to offer distance learning classes offered as part of a network of schools participating in the Room Ready program. It was created to give small rural schools the opportunity to share classes through remote learning that may not be offered in their own districts.

“It allows schools to broadcast classes they are offering that are not offered in other districts or to receive classes not offered in your district,” said Superintendent Tom Welsh.

The district recently received a grant that will pay for 85 percent of the cost of the hardware and software needed to participate in the program. Welsh expects the program to be ready sometime in the fall and that it will mainly be used to offer dual credit or advanced placement classes not available at R-B. 

