R-B deals with pandemic issues

ROANOKE - Like most local governmental bodies, the Roanoke-Benson District 60 school board has concerns about the uncertainty of future revenue due to the long-range effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, with three-fourths of the current fiscal year completed, the district is staying within its budget, Superintendent Tom Welsh told the board an April 16 virtual meeting. So far, the district has been receiving its state aid payments on time, he noted.

“We’re looking pretty good,” said Welsh. “(The state) has continually told us the money will continue to flow.”

The district is on target to end the year with a balanced budget at this point. However, the next few months could see a change in that situation and also impact the 2020-21 budget.

