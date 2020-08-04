You have permission to edit this article.
R-B offers options for students

ROANOKE - Students in Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 have completed  registration to return to classes on Aug. 14 either in-person or participate in a separate remote learning program from home. Those two options were approved by the school board at a special meeting held on July 27.

One of the major factors when parents chose from the options was that students returning to in-person learning will be required to wear masks.

“That is not us,” Superintendent Tom Welsh said. “It’s not unique to R-B. This is our government bodies, the Illinois School Board and the Illinois Department of Public Health setting the rules. There are severe repercussions if we do not follow them.”

He added parents have also expressed both support and non-support as it relates to the mask wear requirement.

