R-B offers options for students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE - Students in Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 have completed registration to return to classes on Aug. 14 either in-person or participate in a separate remote learning program from home. Those two options were approved by the school board at a special meeting held on July 27.

One of the major factors when parents chose from the options was that students returning to in-person learning will be required to wear masks.

“That is not us,” Superintendent Tom Welsh said. “It’s not unique to R-B. This is our government bodies, the Illinois School Board and the Illinois Department of Public Health setting the rules. There are severe repercussions if we do not follow them.”

He added parents have also expressed both support and non-support as it relates to the mask wear requirement.

See full article on Aug. 6 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0