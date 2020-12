SPRINGFIELD – One local school has received a grant through the Illinois Back to Books program. Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 obtained one worth $4,000.

Libraries submitted applications for the types of books that were needed. Awards ranged from $465 to $4,900 per library and were made possible by federal Library Services and Technology Act funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. A total of $752,835 was provided.