R-B reviews tentative budget

R-B reviews tentative budget

ROANOKE - The Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 school board passed a tentative budget at an Aug. 20 meeting that is partly a guessing game due to the unknown effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is not known what some of the impact will be and where it will rear its head,” Superintendent Tom Welsh said.

At this point, the total of all funds in the estimated budget is $3,486,880, but Welsh warned that could change before the final budget is approved on Sept. 24. Even then, the budget may have to be revised depending on what happens with the pandemic.

Expenses for cleaning supplies and substitute teachers is expected to be higher this year, along with downturns in revenue from the school facilities sales tax and corporate replacement tax.

See full article on Sept. 3 Woodford County Journal newsstands

