RBHS to host flooding seminar next week

ROANOKE - Residents and landowners impacted by frequent flooding in and around town are invited to attend an upcoming meeting sponsored by the Woodford County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). It will explore causes and consequences of flooding from a watershed perspective.

The program includes live demonstrations of a rainfall simulator, which shows how different types of ground cover impact infiltration of water, runoff and soil loss as well as a stream table, which shows stream processes under different flow conditions. SWCD President Mark Rocke and Village Board President Mike Smith will provide introductory remarks along with two speakers, Illinois State Climatologist and Roanoke native Trent Ford as well as former civil engineer Frank Sanders, will provide presentations on recent and expected rainfall patterns, hydrology, flood risk and potential measures to reduce flooding impacts. Attendees will have also opportunities to ask questions to each of the guest speakers.