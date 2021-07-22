 Skip to main content
RBHS to host flooding seminar next week

  • Updated
ROANOKE - Residents and landowners impacted by frequent flooding in and around town are invited to attend an upcoming meeting sponsored by the Woodford County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). It will explore causes and consequences of flooding from a watershed perspective.

The program includes live demonstrations of a rainfall simulator, which shows how different types of ground cover impact infiltration of water, runoff and soil loss as well as a stream table, which shows stream processes under different flow conditions. SWCD President Mark Rocke and Village Board President Mike Smith will provide introductory remarks along with two speakers, Illinois State Climatologist and Roanoke native Trent Ford as well as former civil engineer Frank Sanders, will provide presentations on recent and expected rainfall patterns, hydrology, flood risk and potential measures to reduce flooding impacts. Attendees will have also opportunities to ask questions to each of the guest speakers.

The event will take place July 29 at Roanoke-Benson High School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Other contributing partners include the Illinois Sustainable Ag Partnership, the Illinois Water Survey and The Nature Conservancy. For more information, contact Diane Freeman of the SWCD, (309) 467-2308, extension 3.

