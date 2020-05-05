RBJH students get creative

“They are great kids and they love doing it,” commented Fellner.

Most of the videos are expected to be a minute or two, but can last up to five minutes and are still in production.

“It’s a great idea and the residents are going to love it,” said Nate Hoffman, administrator at the AC Home. “We are all very excited to see them.”

Of the 40 grade seven and 28 grade eight students, about 10 of them have a relative at the AC Home and will be making their videos for them.

The script is made up by the students. They introduce themselves and personalize the videos by using the name of the selected resident.

“They let them know they are thinking of the resident and then a list of prompts or suggestions to choose from,” Fellner said. “They can just talk, tell a story, talk about their summer plans or tell a joke. We have had some students read a scripture. Some talked a lot about what they are doing with their family. Another student read a poem and another girl basically gave a tour of her house.”

Some details, such as when the videos will be uploaded, have not yet been decided.