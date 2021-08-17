 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Red Cross to stop in county seat next week

  • Updated
WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO
{{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA - The American Red Cross will sponsor a blood drive next Monday from noon to 6 p.m. at the United Methodist Church. Donations continue to be critical to meet hospital demand.

The ARC has been distributing around 12 percent more blood products to hospitals across the country as compared to this time in 2020. They need to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations daily to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O. Those who donate throughout August will get a free four-month special offer to Apple Music by e-mail (new subscribers only). Details are available at www.RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit www.redcrossblood.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Couple enjoy Eureka Lake

Couple enjoy Eureka Lake

EUREKA - Chuck and Deanna Davidson opened up Northshore Boat and Board Rental as a way to share their love of the water.

Overcoming adversity

Overcoming adversity

EUREKA – At her 20-week ultrasound in summer of 2016, Kassi Guth and her husband, Brian, learned their baby girl would be born missing her lef…

Kayak race set for this weekend

Kayak race set for this weekend

EUREKA - The seventh Eureka Kayak Race taking place on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the lake will offer paddle sports enthusiasts a beau…

EC President agrees to extension

EC President agrees to extension

On Monday, the Eureka College Board of Trustees and President Dr. Jamel Wright came to terms on a new four-year contract. She arrived on campu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News