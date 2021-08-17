Red Cross to stop in county seat next week

The ARC has been distributing around 12 percent more blood products to hospitals across the country as compared to this time in 2020. They need to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations daily to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O. Those who donate throughout August will get a free four-month special offer to Apple Music by e-mail (new subscribers only). Details are available at www.RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.