Red River Farm growing and prospering

  • Updated
OUT IN RURAL AMERICA

CHURNING IT OUT -Red River Farm, located southeast of Eureka, offers chicken and duck eggs, chicken, ground pork, whole and half pigs, turkey and donuts. Chad and Sarah Fleck (left) are the owners and receive assistance from Jessica and Sam Flynn (right) (Photo provided).

EUREKA- Southeast of town, there is a little-known seven and a half-mile tributary called the Red River. It flows into Panther Creek and eventually ends up becoming part of the Mackinaw River near Congerville. It was from this unassuming watercourse that Chad and Sarah Fleck took inspiration for naming their farm and, as the small river makes its way to larger waters, so does Red River Farm strive to make a greater difference in farming practices and philosophy.

The couple married in 2005. Both having a farming background, they knew they wanted to live in the country, but it took 10 years and three different stops before they finally found the property that would eventually be known as Red River Farms. 

“(We) like the location because of its proximity to larger towns like Peoria and Bloomington,” Chad said. “However, we are still in a small community that matches our personal values.”

He works during the day with Peoria-based Samaritan Ministries International, while she homeschools the couple's five children: Noah (12), Reese (10), Emmy (9), Lydia (7) and Annie (3). 

