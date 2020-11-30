Remote woes plague Fieldcrest

MINONK – The 91 remote learners in Fieldcrest School District No. 6 – the students who have opted for online education at home rather than in-person instruction – constitute about 10 percent of the total student enrollment.
But, according to staff members, they're giving more like 110 percent in their efforts to help those students succeed.
That includes tutoring one-on-one or in small Zoom groups after school hours, as well as other initiatives that were outlined by Superintendent Dr. Kari Rockwell at a recent board meeting.
“We’ve put some plans in place. We’ve done home visits. We’re calling on a regular basis. We have spreadsheet after spreadsheet that are tracking our remote learners in every subject,” she said.
“I think we are getting creative with helping kids learn the priority skills that they’re going to need to know in order to achieve academic success in the future,” added Jennifer Bartman, who teaches high school English.
The challenges inherent in adjusting to remote learning are well-known and frequently discussed. Those were illustrated in information that Rockwell shared with the board during the virtual meeting.
“I would say as many as 50 percent of our remote learners have a failing grade in at least one class, especially at the high school,” pointed out Rockwell, who added math is the most common subject that students are struggling in.
According to Rachel Schmitt, one of two non-voting student representatives on the board, she could understand the difficulties that some remote learners are facing. She has experienced a small share of that when all students were switched to remote learning Nov. 16 in response to a large number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines. Remote learning has been extended through this Friday.
“It’s hard to be at your house, get up in the morning and not have anywhere to go, and yet still have school,” commented Schmitt, who added the extra effort put in by teachers makes a big difference. “It’s really helpful to know that there are people we can reach out to. I know the amount of extra work that is.”
The numerous failing grades require a further measure, Rockwell indicated, and that will consist of requiring students in that position to return to in-person instruction in January unless grades improve or they have medical reasons for remaining remote.
Letters were recently sent to the families of those students “letting them know that as of the start of the second semester, they will need to have a medical note in place, either for themselves or for someone (with whom they have contact) who is medically fragile,” Rockwell said. “Otherwise, they have to come back to school.”
She emphasized the goal is not to force students into a situation where they’d be uncomfortable, but to stress the importance of improving their performance.
“My hope is that by sending this letter out now,” she said, “there’s a possibility that these kids will step up to the plate before Christmas and that we’ll start to see some improvement in the month of December.”
Rockwell noted one factor underlying that hope is the tutoring available to both in-school and remote learners. An after-school tutoring program launched in October at the middle school has been producing visible improvements. In addition, a program at the high school will be required attendance, which will go into effect in two days, for all students with a failing grade.
“Do I think that every student with a failing grade is going to (attend) those tutoring sessions? No. Do I think we’ll be able to force them? I think it’s going to be difficult,” Rockwell acknowledged. “I can tell you that if the response at the high school is anything like the response at the middle school, then we’ll be good to go.”
In an e-mail penned by Rockwell, tutoring will have to be the primary way of addressing the needs of the struggling remote students if circumstances should somehow prevent in-school instruction in January. That could happen, for instance, if the state ordered schools closed again like last spring or if local conditions forced a shift to district-wide remote learning.
“The ‘Plan B’ in case of additional remote needs (is that) we plan to continue tutoring via Zoom, as the middle school did (this past week)," Rockwell said. “(Principal Sean Poston) reports this worked quite well.”
