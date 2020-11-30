Remote woes plague Fieldcrest

According to Rachel Schmitt, one of two non-voting student representatives on the board, she could understand the difficulties that some remote learners are facing. She has experienced a small share of that when all students were switched to remote learning Nov. 16 in response to a large number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines. Remote learning has been extended through this Friday.

“It’s hard to be at your house, get up in the morning and not have anywhere to go, and yet still have school,” commented Schmitt, who added the extra effort put in by teachers makes a big difference. “It’s really helpful to know that there are people we can reach out to. I know the amount of extra work that is.”

The numerous failing grades require a further measure, Rockwell indicated, and that will consist of requiring students in that position to return to in-person instruction in January unless grades improve or they have medical reasons for remaining remote.

Letters were recently sent to the families of those students “letting them know that as of the start of the second semester, they will need to have a medical note in place, either for themselves or for someone (with whom they have contact) who is medically fragile,” Rockwell said. “Otherwise, they have to come back to school.”