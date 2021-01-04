Renovations set to start for Fieldcrest

MINONK – Fieldcrest School District No. 6 is about to begin a sweeping asbestos abatement program that will mark the first step in an ambitious two-building renovation projected to cost around $35 million. The school board recently voted to accept a total of about $817,000 worth of bids from Cove Remediation LLC for abatement work at the high school in town and the middle school in Wenona. The Alsip-based firm, a south Chicago suburb, had the lowest of three bids. The largest share of that will be spent on the middle school, which saw a base bid of $393,000 and alternate bids for additional items that brought the total there to $550,000. The high school’s base bid was $104,000, while several small alternates brought the total to $267,000.

The alternates, which ranged from $87,000 for window and floor work at the middle school to $2,700 for a chalk board at the high school, were items that could have been postponed. But, the board accepted recommendations that a large winter project would draw aggressive bidding from hungry contractors and that doing all the work at once would be more efficient and cost-effective.