Renovations set to start for Fieldcrest

MINONK – Fieldcrest School District No. 6 is about to begin a sweeping asbestos abatement program that will mark the first step in an ambitious two-building renovation projected to cost around $35 million. The school board recently voted to accept a total of about $817,000 worth of bids from Cove Remediation LLC for abatement work at the high school in town and the middle school in Wenona. The Alsip-based firm, a south Chicago suburb, had the lowest of three bids. The largest share of that will be spent on the middle school, which saw a base bid of $393,000 and alternate bids for additional items that brought the total there to $550,000. The high school’s base bid was $104,000, while several small alternates brought the total to $267,000.
The alternates, which ranged from $87,000 for window and floor work at the middle school to $2,700 for a chalk board at the high school, were items that could have been postponed. But, the board accepted recommendations that a large winter project would draw aggressive bidding from hungry contractors and that doing all the work at once would be more efficient and cost-effective.
“I think the thought process was that by bidding it all out now in one package, we would be getting a better deal,” explained Superintendent Kari Rockwell. “We’re doing it the right way all at once now rather than saying five or 10 years down the road that we should have done it all at once.”
