Republican mailer causes confusion among county residents

Kupfer added her office expects to receive more requests than usual for vote by mail ballots this year due to the COVID pandemic. However, she stressed that voters are not required to vote by mail. They can still come to the courthouse to vote early during regular courthouse hours and some special hours that start Sept. 24 or voters can still go to their local polling places and vote there on Nov. 3.

“No one has to vote by mail if that is not what they want to do,” Kupfer said.

She also added voters can use the application she sent them or request an application from her office directly if they did not receive one, but she is unsure what will happen to applications sent to GOP Remote Vote.

Ballots will be mailed to fill requests on Sept. 24 and cannot be mailed before that date by law. Ballots from Kupfer’s office will be mailed no later than Oct. 5 and must be returned postmarked by Election Day on Nov. 3.

Kupfer could not provide a clue as to where the lists of voters’ names and addresses to send out the GOP Remote Vote mailings came from. She mentioned her office had not recently provided any such lists to anyone or received a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to release it.