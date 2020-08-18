Republican mailer causes confusion among county residents

EUREKA - Woodford County residents are confused about how they should request a ballot to vote by mail in the Nov. 3 election. The confusion comes from phone calls and mailings voters have been receiving that have left questions about the proper way to request a ballot to vote by mail.
Voters have reported receiving a robocall from 18th Congressional District Representative Darren LaHood, which noted he has sent them an application to request a ballot to vote by mail. That phone call was followed by a mailed pamphlet from the “GOP Remote Vote,” which included an application to request a ballot. The literature did not mention LaHood’s name.
The Grand Ole Party (GOP) Remote application is personalized with the voter’s name, address and date of birth (some of which have been reported as incorrect) and requests a cell phone number and email address upon return. The detachable postcard, which requires a return stamp, is pre-addressed to “GOP Remote Vote, P. O. Box 6510, Peoria, IL, 61601-6510.”
The pamphlet also includes some political references, including the following excerpt, quoted directly from its text: “Is Vote by Mail a Democrat scam? Do not confuse pre-existing Absentee by Mail of Remote Voting with other programs pushed by Democrats. This GOP Remote Vote Program provides critical oversight over newly enacted state sponsored programs passed by Illinois Democrats. This is how Republicans are working to protect YOUR vote in the case that Democrats FURTHER limit in-person voting for the November election.
About the same time as voters received the GOP Remote Vote mailing, they also received “Official Election Mail” from County Clerk Dawn Kupfer’s office that includes instructions and an application to request a vote by mail ballot. A law enacted earlier this year has required Kupfer to send out the application to all voters who have voted in the last two years in any election.
As voters started receiving both mailings, Kupfer’s office was suddenly inundated with phone calls asking for clarification. Those calls have kept the people in her office continually busy answering the phone, a trend she expects to continue.
“I had no idea the GOP was sending that mailing out,” Kupfer said… “I have no idea what the intent is or how they plan to get the application requests to me. It has caused massive amounts of confusion.”
Since only Kupfer’s office in the courthouse can send out official ballots, it could be problematic if voters send a completed application to a post office box in Peoria. She is not sure if those requests would ever be sent to her office.
The literature from GOP Remote Vote states: “Your application will be recognized with a return receipt and filed on your behalf with your local election authority.”
The applications sent out by Kupfer have an identifying barcode that is linked to the clerk’s computer system to track them. Once the application is received, her office also adds information about the Voter ID, voting precinct, log number, tax code and tabulation number, all to ensure each application is tracked and proper election law is followed so there are no duplications.
Kupfer added her office expects to receive more requests than usual for vote by mail ballots this year due to the COVID pandemic. However, she stressed that voters are not required to vote by mail. They can still come to the courthouse to vote early during regular courthouse hours and some special hours that start Sept. 24 or voters can still go to their local polling places and vote there on Nov. 3.
“No one has to vote by mail if that is not what they want to do,” Kupfer said.
She also added voters can use the application she sent them or request an application from her office directly if they did not receive one, but she is unsure what will happen to applications sent to GOP Remote Vote.
Ballots will be mailed to fill requests on Sept. 24 and cannot be mailed before that date by law. Ballots from Kupfer’s office will be mailed no later than Oct. 5 and must be returned postmarked by Election Day on Nov. 3.
Kupfer could not provide a clue as to where the lists of voters’ names and addresses to send out the GOP Remote Vote mailings came from. She mentioned her office had not recently provided any such lists to anyone or received a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to release it.
“They might be older lists because the birthdates on some of them are wrong,” Kupfer said. “I do not know where they got the lists they’re using.”
According to Kupfer, voters have had to call to tell her they are receiving GOP Remote Vote mailings addressed to adult children who no longer live with them. Other counties in the area have also reported receiving calls about GOP Remote literature being sent to them.
A call to LaHood’s office also provided little insight about voter list origins. A member of the staff answered the phone and mentioned the office could not comment on the situation because they are a federal office and could not provide any input on political campaign issues. However, a number for LaHood’s political campaign office was provided. A call there was answered by an automated phone system that asked the caller to leave a name, number and short message and their call would be returned. However, it also noted the phone mailbox is not checked daily.
Another interesting part of the GOP Remote Vote pamphlet states, ”An application is available from your local election authority (listed below)…” which offers correct information about the Woodford County Clerk’s office, including the phone number to confirm ballot receipt. Along with that information, the pamphlet states, “If you would like to request a ballot, do not receive your official ballot following request or have other questions about your ability to vote, please contact YOUR LOCAL ELECTION AUTHORITY,” which as stated is the county clerk’s office.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!