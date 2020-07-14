Rescue squad seeks donations

Rescue squad seeks donations

  • Updated
BACK IN THE DAY

TRYING FOR REPAIRS - Pictured is a Ford Econoline purchased in the early 1960s by the Eureka Rescue Squad. The group is now seeking donations in attempts to refurbish the vehicle (Photo provided).

EUREKA - A vehicle originally used to take care of area residents more than a half century ago, now needs a little TLC of its own. And now, residents are being asked to help.

The 1962 Ford Econoline van was purchased new from Mangold Ford by the Eureka Rescue Squad. According to Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Chief Randy Wolfe, it was bought with donations from community members, as the squad was not tax-supported at that time.

“Early photos indicate this was the original rescue ambulance,” Wolfe said. “It was the first vehicle the city had to do any patient-type transport. At some point, apparently, they sold the van when they acquired a newer ambulance, but we do not have a record of that or know what happened to the van after that.” 

EMS recently began a campaign to raise $6,000 of the cost to restore the vehicle. Part of that will include painting and lettering the exterior as well as mechanical work on the motor, brakes and wiring. 

See full article on July 16 Woodford County Journal newsstands

