Residents detail flooding in Roanoke

ROANOKE - The village board spent a majority of this past Monday night's meeting hearing from citizens and other officials talk about the recent flash flooding, the effects of which continue to plague them.

Staci Fairchild asked to be on the agenda to discuss the flooding and starting an effort to take action to minimize damage in the future. She represented a group of concerned citizens who want to work together with village officials to find ways to do more damage control going forward.

“Our goal is to facilitate change and to propose ideas and changes to act proactively to work toward the next flood,” Fairchild said.

She suggested more forms of alerts of imminent flooding be put into effect. The village does have a text message hotline it can use and Fairchild mentioned they communicate warnings as needed to the public as well as putting alerts on Facebook.

