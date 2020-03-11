Residents voice support for local grade schools

EUREKA - The results of a survey stirred up some emotion at the most recent Citizen’s Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting Feb. 24 and again this past Monday night, as several parents spoke at the District 140 board meeting about their concerns for what may possibly lie ahead for the Congerville and Goodfield Schools.

The survey, a probable precursor to a future community-wide survey, asked CAC members to prioritize between a wide array of viable facility improvements options. One of these options was building a large addition to Davenport Elementary that would allow for the consolidation of all three district elementary buildings.

“Obviously it’s not all about the numbers for any of us,” commented board president Chad Leman. “It comes down to what’s best for the kids.”

The board decided to continue pondering options as it relates to any future projects.

See full article on March 12 Woodford County Journal newsstands

