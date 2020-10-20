Roanoke again seeks plan to share office with DMV

ROANOKE - A plan to share an office building with the Secretary of State’s drivers facility in the former Commerce Bank building is back on the table for the village board. At a special meeting held Oct. 12, they nixed the idea when village engineer Farnsworth Group informed them remodeling would require the installation of a complete fire wall between the two offices. The cost-prohibitive measure caused the village to reconsider the move, which would get their offices out of the flood plain and create a new home for the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

However, at Monday night's meeting, board member Jeremy Hilton mentioned FG had reviewed the plan again and decided a fire wall would not be necessary because the village would be the sole owner of the building and leasing space to the state. However, the board still has to come to an agreement about the lease price.

“We do not have to build a fire wall because the village will own the entire building,” Hilton said. “We still have to work on the numbers on what we want for rent and what they are willing to pay.”

Dividing the offices with a regular wall and other remodeling work is expected to cost a more affordable $85,000 to $100,000. Originally, the projected cost was a shade over $300,000.

