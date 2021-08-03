Roanoke ambulance in critical condition

ROANOKE - The local ambulance service is in dire need of more volunteers and without them, drastic changes could result.

“It’s a serious situation,” pointed out Village Board President Mike Smith during Monday night's meeting. “Something has to happen or Roanoke is not going to have an ambulance.”

The service currently operates with a mix of volunteers and paid staff, however, there have been recent times when not enough staff was on duty to answer calls. During July, eight were answered, which resulted in eight transports with one intercept. However, there were two missed calls due to staff shortages.