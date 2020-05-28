Roanoke approves new reopening plan

Roanoke approves new reopening plan

ROANOKE - At their May 18 meeting, the village board adopted a plan to provide guidelines and timelines for reopening businesses that choose to do so as part of the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the plan adopted was different from the proposed one the board considered a few weeks ago. They voted unanimously to approve the Restore Illinois Staged Implementation Plan for the Heart of Illinois Sub Region of the North-Central Health Region. The new plan was developed in response to perceived deficiencies in the Tri-County Phased Reopening Plan the board was considering adopting after a discussion at its previous meeting.

“The Tri-County Plan was a good stepping off point,” board president Mike Smith said. “This one is better. This one is long on specifics.”

See full article on May 28 Woodford County Journal newsstands

