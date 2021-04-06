 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke begins plans to transfer ambulance service

Roanoke begins plans to transfer ambulance service

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE - At Monday evening's meeting, the village board started the process to create a tentative short-term budget as well as plans to shift the administrative duties of the ambulance service to the Roanoke Fire District.

The village has been administrating the ambulance service while the fire district has funded it through its tax levy. The cooperative agreement came about because the fire district has not employed staff to do the administrative paperwork in the past. Recently, the boards of the two governmental bodies have been meeting to discuss the switch as other changes have come about.

“At this point, we’re continuing to work through it,” board president Mike Smith said. “Nothing has been agreed to. Everything is on the table (in creating a working agreement for the change).”

The changeover is tentatively planned for July, although Smith indicated that is not set in stone. 

See full article on April 8 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New home on the horizon
News

New home on the horizon

  • Updated

CONGERVILLE - Brooke White took a leap of faith in August 2016 when she opened Just Like Home Daycare. She had always dreamed of owning a dayc…

Grilling ‘em up at Gus’s
News

Grilling ‘em up at Gus’s

  • Updated

ROANOKE - Two weeks ago, Gus’s Grill opened at 610 W. Front St., approximately four months after it was originally supposed to have customers.…

News

Roanoke to test siren

  • Updated

ROANOKE - The local Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will test warning sirens next Tuesday, April 6, but the test will be different from thos…

News

Driver's bureau open

  • Updated

ROANOKE - The local branch of the Illinois Secretary of State's office is now open in its new location.

News

County adopts CEDS plan

  • Updated

EUREKA - The county board approved a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) presented at a March 16 meeting by the Greater Peoria …

News

Cleanup days set in Roanoke

  • Updated

ROANOKE - At Monday night's meeting, the village board designated three cleanup days, where residents can bring unwanted items for disposal. T…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News