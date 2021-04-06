Roanoke begins plans to transfer ambulance service

ROANOKE - At Monday evening's meeting, the village board started the process to create a tentative short-term budget as well as plans to shift the administrative duties of the ambulance service to the Roanoke Fire District.

The village has been administrating the ambulance service while the fire district has funded it through its tax levy. The cooperative agreement came about because the fire district has not employed staff to do the administrative paperwork in the past. Recently, the boards of the two governmental bodies have been meeting to discuss the switch as other changes have come about.

“At this point, we’re continuing to work through it,” board president Mike Smith said. “Nothing has been agreed to. Everything is on the table (in creating a working agreement for the change).”

The changeover is tentatively planned for July, although Smith indicated that is not set in stone.

