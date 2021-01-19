Roanoke board finalizing plans for new offices

ROANOKE - At Monday night's meeting, the village board continued to finalize details for the remodeling of its new offices in the former Commerce Bank building. They approved an estimate of around $25,000 for audio-visual equipment that will allow for clearer transmission of virtual connection and screen access to documents during meetings. According to village attorney Scott Brunton, having the equipment in place should also meet conditions for compliance with the American Disabilities Act. The new board room will be located in the building’s basement with only stair accessibility.