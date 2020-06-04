Roanoke celebration still a go

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROANOKE - The village has decided to hold its annual July 3 celebration, but will leave it up to residents how much they want to participate in the event.

At a special meeting this past Friday, the board voted to go ahead with it, which will include a car show and fireworks.

“We’ve had strong community support to do this,” board president Mike Smith said.

Village attorney Scott Brunton told the board as long as they remind people who attend about the social distancing rules in effect, they should be all right from a legal perspective.

