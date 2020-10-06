 Skip to main content
Roanoke contemplates housing of ambulance

ROANOKE - Moving public offices and equipment out of the Panther Creek flood plain will require time, money and a long-range plan, the village board noted during Monday evening's meeting.

The board has been making plans to move the village offices, board room and maintenance department where flood waters will not cause damage as has happened twice in the last seven years. However, many questions about siting and how the move will be paid for are still in the planning stages as is the problem of what to do with the ambulance service.

They hired the engineering firm Farnsworth Group to draw up bid documents to remodel the former Commerce Bank building on the west side to accommodate village offices, a board room and to share the building with the Secretary of State’s driver's facilities. 

Once the village has moved out of the current location, the ambulance squad may move in.

“The paid staff who live out of town need a place to change and clean up,” ambulance chief Renee Arnold said.

She indicated one of the restrooms could be turned into a shower room, which would be needed to clean up and change clothes after an emergency call. 

See full article on Oct. 8 Woodford County Journal newsstands

