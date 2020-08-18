You have permission to edit this article.
Roanoke continues flood mitigation discussion

ROANOKE - The village board heard updates on the work to alleviate the past and future effects of flooding in town during Monday night's meeting. Local officials are in the process of researching grants that could help alleviate future effects of flooding.

The board is aware of various opportunities, but the village will likely be in competition nationally to acquire grant money, which would lessen the chance to receive one.

According to board president Mike Smith, he has made attempts to contact the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, but has yet to receive a response.

“I am a little disappointed in IEMA,” Smith said. “I sent an e-mail 12 days ago and have not heard anything.”

In addition, work to fix flood damage to the village hall has begun. 

