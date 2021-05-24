 Skip to main content
Roanoke discusses ambulance transition

  Updated
WCJ LOGO

ROANOKE - Recognizing the process could take time, the village and fire district boards have agreed to make Nov. 1 the target date for the transition of administration of the ambulance service.

At a village board meeting on May 17, Mike Adams, a member of the fire board, indicated steps have begun to switch the administration of the service, which will include finding a place to house the ambulance vehicles and offices, but it will take time. He added the fire district is looking into the cost of remodeling the former Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office as well as seeking price quotes, but it is also considering finding other space or possibly leasing space.

“We are looking at every option,” Adams said.

See full article on May 27 Woodford County Journal newsstands

