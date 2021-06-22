Roanoke finalizes July 3 plans

ROANOKE - During Monday evening's meeting, the village board pieced together the itinerary for the annual July 3 celebration. The event, which includes a classic car show, food vendors, music by a disc jockey (DJ) and fireworks in and near the downtown area, draws several hundred people each year. The board approved a proposal to purchase a single day special liability insurance at a cost of $568 to protect car show organizers. This is the second year the village has bought the insurance.