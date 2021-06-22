Roanoke finalizes July 3 plans

ROANOKE - During Monday evening's meeting, the village board pieced together the itinerary for the annual July 3 celebration. The event, which includes a classic car show, food vendors, music by a disc jockey (DJ) and fireworks in and near the downtown area, draws several hundred people each year. The board approved a proposal to purchase a single day special liability insurance at a cost of $568 to protect car show organizers. This is the second year the village has bought the insurance.
“I look at what we’re spending…as a way to promote Roanoke,” commented board president Mike Smith.
However, as a whole, the board noted the entire cost of holding such an event continues to rise and more financial planning may be necessary on down the line.
