Roanoke finalizing plans for new office

ROANOKE - Preparations continue toward the new village hall in the former Commerce Bank building. At a Feb. 1 meeting, the village board approved a couple of contracts.The first was $1,500 to Simply Signs & Screenprinting for a new polycarbonate sign for the exterior of the facility along Sixth Street. The sign will have both the village and Illinois Secretary of State offices listed.

The board also accepted the $950 estimate from Kennell Electric to install LED lighting for the exterior sign.

“At our last meeting (Jan. 18), we were just going to wrap the sign and not light it. The old sign was aluminum with the old Commerce logo laser cut into it, so we have to replace it. Now, for an additional thousand bucks, we can replace it with LED lighting. Even though we will not be open much at night and the Secretary of State will not be open at night, I really think it will look sharp,” board member Jeremy Hilton said.

Also, the board accepted the low bid of $5,800 from Seico Inc. for the installation of card readers and programmable secure access equipment for the future village hall. The facility will have two card readers that will see one on the outer doors and the other on the inner ones.

