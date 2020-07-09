Roanoke holiday event well attended

Roanoke holiday event well attended

ROANOKE - This past week's celebration was well attended and received many positive comments, village board members noted during Monday night's meeting.

“We had a lot of good feedback,” board president Mike Smith said. “Everything went smooth.”

The cruise-in car show and fireworks display drew large crowds despite the COVID pandemic and state-induced restrictions on crowd control and sizes. It was one of the few July 4 celebrations in Central Illinois that was not cancelled.

The board decided in May to hold the celebration despite state warnings where they felt the people wanted and needed the event. They left it up to the people whether they attended and how much they wanted to participate in coming downtown, staying home or watching the fireworks elsewhere.

