Roanoke making final preparations for celebration

ROANOKE - The village board recently discussed procedures for Friday's car show and fireworks, as well as the large crowds that could possibly arrive.

Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mike Oltman has been putting together a plan that will include more police, ambulance and fire officials.

"We are doing pre-planning with personnel and will have twice the manpower," he mentioned.

Streets in the downtown portion will be blocked off for the car show and a designated area at the corner of Broad and Main Streets will be used for food trucks. Two food trucks and several local vendors will also be on hand.

