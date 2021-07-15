 Skip to main content
Roanoke man spearheads ministry in Russia

GOOD DEEDS OVERSEAS

FREQUENT VISITORS - Pete and Carol Hughes (far right) meet with some of the men who have recovered from addiction at the Vibitie Rehab Center in Novgorod, Russia. The center, which is the heart of the Novgorod Mission Outreach Program spearheaded by Pete Hughes, has helped at least 500 men recover and lead productive lives (Photo provided).
ROANOKE - Pete Hughes has spearheaded an outreach ministry to Russia for the last two decades. He still cannot believe the impact on his life.

“I never in my life dreamed I would be involved in something like this,” said Hughes, 84. “It’s been a wonderful thing. I’ve met so many good people.”

Hughes serves as the chairperson of the Novrogod, Russia Mission Outreach Program, established in 2001 under the auspices of the Roanoke United Methodist Church. The program grew from a series of trips for the Fellowship of Christian Farmers International of Lexington.

Since 2015, the program has been operated as an independent, nonprofit entity under Hughes’ guidance. He has made 28 trips to Russia since 1993.

