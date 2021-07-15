Roanoke man spearheads ministry in Russia

ROANOKE - Pete Hughes has spearheaded an outreach ministry to Russia for the last two decades. He still cannot believe the impact on his life.

“I never in my life dreamed I would be involved in something like this,” said Hughes, 84. “It’s been a wonderful thing. I’ve met so many good people.”

Hughes serves as the chairperson of the Novrogod, Russia Mission Outreach Program, established in 2001 under the auspices of the Roanoke United Methodist Church. The program grew from a series of trips for the Fellowship of Christian Farmers International of Lexington.

Since 2015, the program has been operated as an independent, nonprofit entity under Hughes’ guidance. He has made 28 trips to Russia since 1993.

See full article on July 15 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0