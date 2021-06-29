Roanoke, Minonk lay out holiday plans

The following are activities centered around Independence Day for Roanoke and Minonk. This appears by town:
ROANOKE
The 15th annual Cruise-In on Main Street will be held in the downtown area this Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m. Classic automobiles will cruise in and park on Main and its branch streets that can be viewed by the public. A variety of food will be served
The fire department will hold a pork chop sandwich cookout from 4 p.m. until sold out. All proceeds will go to the fire department
The Legion will have bratwurst sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, soda and water between their building and the post office. Proceeds will help fund various Legion projects
Fireworks, sponsored by the village, will be held at Jumbo Park at dusk
MINONK
Festivities start on Thursday with a carnival at Sutton’s Park from 6-10 p.m.
On Friday, the carnival will continue from 5 to 11 p.m. with the band Two Beer Tommy Band to provide music from 7 to 10 p.m. on Chestnut Street in the downtown business district
Saturday kicks off at 9:45 with a kiddie parade followed by the main parade at 10 a.m. A vendor fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at West Side Park and Fifth Street in front of White & Rustic. Bingo will be held at West Side from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the carnival will continue from noon to 11 p.m. A bags tournament will take place from noon to 5 p.m. at the intersection of Chestnut and Fifth. The 303 Band will perform from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Fireworks will be shown at dusk
On Sunday, the carnival continues from noon to 6 p.m. along with a cruise-in from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Chestnut. A BBQ Smoke-Off judging competition will be held from noon to 3 p.m. in the parking lot along Chestnut.