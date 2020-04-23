Roanoke modifies budget

ROANOKE - With an eye on the possibility of declining revenue, the village board took steps during Monday evening's meeting to create a budget for the coming year that allows for discretionary spending.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created concerns that revenue from sales tax and income tax in the coming fiscal year could be reduced. Those taxes are a large source of revenue for the village.

“It’s not known what this year is going to bring in revenue,” finance committee chair Bob Knepp said. “We just do not know.”

The new budget currently reflects a surplus of revenue over expenses overall, but the probability of that happening will decrease if revenue from those two taxes decreases significantly. To cope with that possibility, the board earmarked several expenses as “discretionary” or able to be cut from the budget if revenue does meet expectations.

