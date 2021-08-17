 Skip to main content
Roanoke modifies downtown lighting project

  • Updated
ROANOKE - During Monday evening's meeting, the village board decided to modify a lighting and sidewalk improvement project in the business district after discussing changes proposed in the county’s grant project. 

The village is participating in the grant project to use remaining funds from the county’s former revolving loan fund after that program was discontinued by the state. Under the project, grant funds were offered to various county municipalities and townships for projects that fall under the grant's guidelines.

In addition, they requested a share of the funds to replace sidewalks in the downtown area to become compliant with the American Disabilities Act.

 See full article on Aug. 19 Woodford County Journal newsstands

