Roanoke nixes plan to share office with DMV

Roanoke nixes plan to share office with DMV

ROANOKE - During Monday night's meeting, the village board decided to abandon a proposed plan to share its offices with the local branch of the Secretary of State’s Driver's Facility in the former Commerce Bank building.

The decision was rendered at the end of a special meeting when the board learned of a glitch in the original plan. According to board member Jeremy Hilton, the engineering firm of the Farnsworth Group had determined renovations to the building to create dual occupancy would require a fire wall to be built between the two offices.

“The dividing wall has to be a complete fire wall,” Hilton said. “It can be done, but it would be very expensive.”

He added that could be in the neighborhood of $300,000 or a bit higher than the projected amount.

The original plan was to purchase the building, remodel it and re-locate the village offices and board room to get them out of the flood plain on the southern end of the village and share the building with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), which has outgrown its current location on Broad Street.

