Roanoke outlines COVID response for businesses

Although it took no formal action to adopt a policy because the matter was not listed as an item on the agenda, the board plans to adopt the Tri-County Phased Re-opening Plan at its May 18 meeting. The plan, formulated by a group of Tri-County mayors, gradually allows businesses to re-open with safeguards in place. The plan spans activities from May 1 to July 1 and keeps social distancing measures in place while allowing businesses and other activities to resume under controlled conditions. But, it does not provide any specifics about how social distancing will be implemented or policed in individual establishments.