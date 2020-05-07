Roanoke outlines COVID response for businesses

ROANOKE - Businesses will be allowed to re-open without interference from local government if they choose to do so, the village board decided at Monday night's meeting.
Although it took no formal action to adopt a policy because the matter was not listed as an item on the agenda, the board plans to adopt the Tri-County Phased Re-opening Plan at its May 18 meeting. The plan, formulated by a group of Tri-County mayors, gradually allows businesses to re-open with safeguards in place. The plan spans activities from May 1 to July 1 and keeps social distancing measures in place while allowing businesses and other activities to resume under controlled conditions. But, it does not provide any specifics about how social distancing will be implemented or policed in individual establishments.
Village attorney Scott Brunton told the board Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Executive Order that extended “stay-at-home” and business closure measures through the end of this month does not require the village to enforce it.
“You have no enforcement obligations,” Brunton said. “What liabilities you have are pretty minimal.”
However, Brunton cautioned that businesses licensed by the state, including all those holding liquor licenses and hairdressers, among others, could be subject to state enforced penalties if they defy the order.
