Roanoke planning for celebration around America's birthday

  • Updated
ROANOKE - The village board approved a contract during Monday night's meeting that will reserve July 3, 2021, as the date for its annual fireworks display at a cost of $11,500.

Local officials decided to hold this past one over two months ago despite the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic when many other towns cancelled their annual fireworks. The event was well attended.

“This year was the biggest crowd we ever had,” said board member Curt Leman, who partially attributed the crowd size to the lack of celebrations in other towns.

However, Leman added there is no way of knowing what will happen next year with other celebrations or the effect of the ongoing pandemic. The board decided to prepare to hold the event as usual due to its popularity and the lack of problems this year.

