Roanoke putting finishing touches on building purchase

ROANOKE - The village board announced at its Dec. 8 meeting that it is in the final stages of completing the purchase of the former Commerce Bank building. Officials indicated they hope the transaction can be completed fairly soon so remodeling can start.

The board accepted the low bid of $138,250 from J. Spencer Construction for the remodeling work to separate and reconfigure the space to accommodate village offices and the local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office. The village purchased the building so its offices can be moved out of danger from flooding that has caused extensive damage to the current municipal building in two separate floods. Leasing space to the DMV will help pay for remodeling and help recoup part of the purchase price while supplying a source of rental income for the village.

In addition, the board approved an ordinance to provide for borrowing a total of $2,448,267 from Morton Community Bank for the purpose of refunding $2,148,167 for an outstanding promissory note the village held and for additional borrowing of $300,000 to purchase the real estate for the relocation of the village hall.

“Refinancing these notes has saved the village a ton of money,” board president Mike Smith said.

