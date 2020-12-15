 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke putting finishing touches on building purchase

Roanoke putting finishing touches on building purchase

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE - The village board announced at its Dec. 8 meeting that it is in the final stages of completing the purchase of the former Commerce Bank building. Officials indicated they hope the transaction can be completed fairly soon so remodeling can start.

The board accepted the low bid of $138,250 from J. Spencer Construction for the remodeling work to separate and reconfigure the space to accommodate village offices and the local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office. The village purchased the building so its offices can be moved out of danger from flooding that has caused extensive damage to the current municipal building in two separate floods. Leasing space to the DMV will help pay for remodeling and help recoup part of the purchase price while supplying a source of rental income for the village.

In addition, the board approved an ordinance to provide for borrowing a total of $2,448,267 from Morton Community Bank for the purpose of refunding $2,148,167 for an outstanding promissory note the village held and for additional borrowing of $300,000 to purchase the real estate for the relocation of the village hall.

“Refinancing these notes has saved the village a ton of money,” board president Mike Smith said.

See full article on Dec. 17 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Caucus happens in Roanoke

  • Updated

ROANOKE -  The Citizens Party held its bi-annual caucus on Monday evening with 32 people in attendance. Local residents were nominated to serv…

News

County board reorganizes

  • Updated

EUREKA - On Monday night, the Woodford County Board reorganized and re-elected John Krug as the chair, while Barry Logan was re-elected vice c…

+2
EC hires new VP
News

EC hires new VP

  • Updated

EUREKA – Josem Diaz will become vice president for advancement at Eureka College on Feb. 1. That was announced on Thursday. He is currently an…

News

New information on Goodfield fire

  • Updated

EUREKA – A possible new lead is being reviewed regarding the fire that killed five people just northeast of Goodfield nearly 20 months ago. Th…

News

Remote woes plague Fieldcrest

  • Updated

MINONK – The 91 remote learners in Fieldcrest School District No. 6 – the students who have opted for online education at home rather than in-…

Coping with COVID
News

Coping with COVID

  • Updated

Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series about how teachers are coping to adapt to the pandemic in the classroom, as well as wit…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News