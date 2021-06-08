Roanoke residents reminded of golf cart restrictions

ROANOKE - Now that good weather has arrived, more people are using golf carts around town. The village board wants residents to remember in order to operate one on a public street, the individual is required to purchase a permit as well as display the sticker on the vehicle. That was a topic of conversation during Monday night's meeting.

According to board member Jerry Hasler, multiple attempts to inform the public that a permit is needed have not been very successful in quelling un-permitted golf carts on the road.

“We can start cracking down on them,” said Hasler, who added law enforcement could begin issuing citations to offenders.

The fine for violation of driving without a permit is $100 for the initial offense and increases for subsequent offenses.

To acquire a permit, an individual should contact village hall and fill out an application. There is a $25 annual fee for a permit that expires on Dec. 31. Previously issued permits must be renewed on an annual basis. Drivers must be registered, at least 16 years old and have a valid driver’s license.

