Roanoke seats new members

ROANOKE - At Monday evening's meeting, the village board reviewed results from last month's election and also reorganized the board to begin its new fiscal year.

Those incumbents sworn-in for another term included: Mike Smith (board president), Jennifer Crumrine (clerk) along with trustees Wayne Blunier and Jeremy Hilton. New member Kirby Wagner took the seat that was held by Curt Leman.

After the election were reviewed, the board certified them for the Woodford County Clerk's Office.

