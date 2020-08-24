Roanoke seeking emergency siren

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE - The village will soon have an additional siren to sound as a warning in the event of possible flash flooding, but officials say its effectiveness will likely be limited.

According to Mike Oltman with local Emergency Operations Agency, he is working on the protocol for using the siren, but establishing how and when it should be used is difficult.

“There is no scientific way or reasoning to determine when (flash flooding) can occur,” Oltman said.

The siren will have a different tone than tornado warnings and will be tested on the first Tuesday of each month along with the tornado siren after the protocol is determined.

