 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke seeking emergency siren

Roanoke seeking emergency siren

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE - The village will soon have an additional siren to sound as a warning in the event of possible flash flooding, but officials say its effectiveness will likely be limited.

According to Mike Oltman with local Emergency Operations Agency, he is working on the protocol for using the siren, but establishing how and when it should be used is difficult.

“There is no scientific way or reasoning to determine when (flash flooding) can occur,” Oltman said.

The siren will have a different tone than tornado warnings and will be tested on the first Tuesday of each month along with the tornado siren after the protocol is determined. 

See full article on Aug. 27 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Nearly 50 cases added in Woodford

  • Updated

A total of 48 new coronavirus cases have popped up in Woodford County in the last week and a half. That brings the grand total to 125, which a…

News

Crash leads to three fatalities

  • Updated

BENSON - According to the Illinois State Police, three people were killed after a crash between a vehicle and an ambulance occurred two miles …

News

Minonk man injured in crash

  • Updated

NEW LENOX - An accident that involved five vehicles happened July 29 on Interstate 80 near Joliet sent a Minonk resident to a hospital. A semi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News