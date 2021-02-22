 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke seeks housing solution for ambulance

Roanoke seeks housing solution for ambulance

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE - Both the fire department and village board will have to work together to determine where and how the ambulance department will be housed in the future.

Currently, the vehicles and ambulance office are housed in the municipal building, where village offices were also located prior to the last flood. The village is in the process of shifting its offices out of the flood plain and into the former Commerce Bank Building in March. The ambulance department expects to stay in the building for now.

The fire district levies real estate taxes for operation of the ambulance, but the village administrates the funds. According to ambulance squad chief Renee Arnold, there is no money in this year’s fire district budget for remodeling.

“The fire department does not have it in their budget,” she pointed out. “They may look at it in July for the future.”

See full article on Feb. 25 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EmaJo Cakes opens in Roanoke
News

EmaJo Cakes opens in Roanoke

  • Updated

ROANOKE - When Chenoa Tolan’s daughter turned a year old, she knew she wanted to be the one to make a decorated cake for the monumental occasion.

New owner has ties to Busy Corner
News

New owner has ties to Busy Corner

  • Updated

GOODFIELD - It simmered on the back burner for a while, but Derek Vollmer’s recipe for a fruitful career is finally ready to serve. 

News

Dollar General arrives in Goodfield

  • Updated

GOODFIELD - Dollar General opened up its doors for business this past Wednesday at 101 Commercial St. According to company spokesperson Angela…

COVID-19 vaccine starts in Woodford
News

COVID-19 vaccine starts in Woodford

  • Updated

EUREKA - Hillary Aggertt, the administrator at the Woodford County Health Department, has informed local officials the initial shipment of the…

News

Voting information and deadlines

  • Updated

EUREKA - All individuals may register to vote who are U.S. citizens, will be 18 years of age on or before the April 6 consolidated election da…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News