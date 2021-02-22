Roanoke seeks housing solution for ambulance

ROANOKE - Both the fire department and village board will have to work together to determine where and how the ambulance department will be housed in the future.

Currently, the vehicles and ambulance office are housed in the municipal building, where village offices were also located prior to the last flood. The village is in the process of shifting its offices out of the flood plain and into the former Commerce Bank Building in March. The ambulance department expects to stay in the building for now.

The fire district levies real estate taxes for operation of the ambulance, but the village administrates the funds. According to ambulance squad chief Renee Arnold, there is no money in this year’s fire district budget for remodeling.

“The fire department does not have it in their budget,” she pointed out. “They may look at it in July for the future.”

