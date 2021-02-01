Roanoke struggles with waves of floods, loss and recovery

ROANOKE - Standing in the doorway to his blacksmith/welding shop, Curt Fehr can point to reminders of nearly every great flood the town has seen over the last century.

The notches on the wooden door frame tell the story — from 1924 when floodwaters hit 48 inches from the floor to 2013 at the 68-inch mark.

Each indentation symbolizes a brutal cycle of muddy water inundating this now-102-year-old structure and the process of removing the remnants left behind so the building can be salvaged.

Others have not been so lucky.

"We are blessed," said Fehr, 59. "After a flood here, we can go to our homes and they're relatively unscathed. There's quite a few people this last flood there that their houses are going to be razed."