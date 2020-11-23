Roanoke studies creek cleaning effects

ROANOKE - Work to continue finding ideas to mitigate flooding was discussed by the village board at a Nov. 16 meeting. They has been investigating the cost of cleaning out the brush along Panther Creek throughout the village and pondering how effective it will be. The board has regularly paid to clear brush in the creek every year, but it was noted the brush grows back and cutting it also leaves debris there.

“We’ve been spending $15,000 a year and it’s done about as much good as pouring water down a rathole,” board member Jerry Hasler commented. “We need to go east and get it to drain quicker.”

The board is hopeful it might get assistance with the cleaning costs from landowners, the township or a grant. They have also looked into doing some work on cleaning strategic parts of the creek in the village.

