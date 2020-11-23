 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke studies creek cleaning effects

Roanoke studies creek cleaning effects

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE - Work to continue finding ideas to mitigate flooding was discussed by the village board at a Nov. 16 meeting. They has been investigating the cost of cleaning out the brush along Panther Creek throughout the village and pondering how effective it will be. The board has regularly paid to clear brush in the creek every year, but it was noted the brush grows back and cutting it also leaves debris there.

“We’ve been spending $15,000 a year and it’s done about as much good as pouring water down a rathole,” board member Jerry Hasler commented. “We need to go east and get it to drain quicker.”

The board is hopeful it might get assistance with the cleaning costs from landowners, the township or a grant. They have also looked into doing some work on cleaning strategic parts of the creek in the village.

See full article on Nov. 26 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Teachers deal with COVID
News

Teachers deal with COVID

  • Updated

Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series about how teachers are coping to adapt to the pandemic in the classroom, as well as with…

News

Eureka woman jailed over incident

  • Updated

BLOOMINGTON – A resident of Eureka remains in McLean County Jail after an altercation that left a man with a portion of a chair leg stuck in h…

News

Driver services to be idle for a bit

  • Updated

SPRINGFIELD - Driver facilities throughout the Land of Lincoln will be shut down for nearly three weeks due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. Th…

News

Accident results in a death

  • Updated

GERMANTOWN HILLS – A Metamora man died Friday when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck just east of this Woodford County community.

Blood will tell
News

Blood will tell

  • Updated

EUREKA - Was it murder? Was it suicide? Sometimes, the bloodstain patterns at the scene hold the key to those questions. That’s why Eureka Col…

News

RUMC activities postponed

  • Updated

Due to restrictions as a result of COVID-19, three popular events sponsored by the Roanoke United Methodist Church have been postponed. This i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News