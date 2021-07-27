Roanoke to conduct another clean-up day

ROANOKE - At Monday night's meeting and via unanimous vote, the village board decided to schedule a third clean-up event on Sept. 11 from 8 to 10 a.m. This came after rumors surfaced it could be cancelled.

A clean-up day occurred just over two weeks ago, July 10, with reduced hours in place. Overall, it went well despite some trepidation there might not be enough help with the physical unloading. The board felt the service should continue through the final planned date.

“I think we should complete what we started,” board member Bob Knepp said.

They also decided to continue offering recycling drop off services despite continuing problems with non-recyclables being left behind.

